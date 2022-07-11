Child fatally shoots self after finding gun, father charged

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana father has been charged with negligent homicide after police say his 4-year-old child found a gun and fatally shot himself.

The shooting happened Friday evening in Baton Rouge, The Advocate reported Saturday.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said Lynzell Anderson, 34, was arrested. The sheriff's website showed Anderson remained in jail Saturday. It did not show whether he has an attorney.

In a statement Saturday, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome called the death “equally sad and frustrating,” and asked people to keep the child’s loved ones in their prayers.

“Children should never have access to a gun, and that’s why it is imperative to secure your firearm in your home with a gunlock or inside a gun safe,” Broome said.

She said free gun locks are available at Baton Rouge City Hall.