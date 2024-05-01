A viewer sent us some footage of the USS Kidd moving through the Gulf of Mexico.

Our viewer, who is on a rig in West Delta Field offshore, saw the battleship being towed through the gulf as it makes its way to Houma.

You can track it by tracking one of the tugs that is moving the ship here.

Here are some FAQ answers from the battleship's Facebook page.

FAQ 1 - She is traveling to ThomaSea shipyard in Houma, LA.

FAQ 2 - No, she's not leaving Baton Rouge permanently; this is just a visit for repairs. Baton Rouge remains home.

FAQ 3 - She is under tow and does not run under her own power as per the USN contract. No, we will not be restoring her engines. Yes, we know about other ships under power. They were acquired from different sources with different contracts.

FAQ 4 - Follow along on a marine tracker app and look for tug CROSBY INTEGRITY. Do not grab your boat and run for the Gulf or the canal. USCG and Sheriff's flotillas will be enforcing a security zone around her. Enjoy from the safety of the levee or from your home.

FAQ 5 - KIDD will be away from Baton Rouge until Spring 2025 due to the 40-foot difference in the seasonal rise and fall of the Mississippi River annually. Part of that time will be in drydock at ThomaSea Shipyard, then pierside for continued work, then likely reopening for tours somewhere while waiting for high river levels in Baton Rouge so as to reenter her cradle.

FAQ 6 - We will be refurbishing the cradle while the river is down and the ship is away, using lessons learned about this unique docking system over the past 41 years that has served KIDD well. There are no plans to "demolish the cradle."

FAQ 7 - Discussion is still underway about potentially conducting drydock tours. Once a decision is reached, there will be an announcement.

FAQ 8 - Videos and livestreams appearing on our YouTube channel.

You can more information about the battleship on this website.