The USS Kidd arrived at her temporary home Thursday afternoon.

According to a post on the USS Kidd Veteran's Museum Facebook page, the World War II destroyer arrived at the Thomas-Sea shipyard around midnight.

"Arrived Thoma-Sea Shipyard, Houma, 1410 local time, 02 May 2024. Moored adjacent to drydock. Taking shore power. Ready for yard period availability. All is well," the post states.

Here's the post: