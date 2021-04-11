Users experiencing issues accessing state unemployment website

The Louisiana Workforce Commission website appears to be experiencing some issues on Sunday.

Several users have reported being unable to access the website for purposes of filing for weekly unemployment benefits.

As of noon on Sunday, April 11, a visit to www.louisianaworks.net brought users to a screen which displayed an error message.

That message says that users have encountered a system error and that an administrator had been notified.

"The error will be addressed as soon as possible," the message reads.

KATC Error message produced on Louisianaworks.net website

There has been no official response from the commission on the reasoning behind the website issues.

Information on the Louisiana Workforce website instructs users that they must file for their first payment the Sunday immediately following the date they filed a claim.

For those who filed a claim between April 5 and April 9, Sunday, April 11 would be the date to file.

"You must file for your first payment the Sunday immediately following the date you filed your claim. If you file your unemployment claim on a Friday or Saturday, you must wait to file for your first payment the following Tuesday through Friday, after that, file for weekly benefits on each Sunday or Monday," a document for filing from the website reads.

Besides using the website, those making weekly claims can call the commission by phone at 1-866-783-5567.

