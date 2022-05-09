USDA: Farmers in 4 states can apply for drought loans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture says drought during the growing season has made farmers in most of Texas, all of Louisiana and parts of Arkansas and Mississippi eligible to apply for federal aid.

The department's Farm Service Agency says low-interest emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of equipment or livestock.

They can also be used to reorganize a farming operation or refinance certain debts. The agency will consider the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.

The agency says 60 Louisiana parishes are primary disaster areas, and the other four are adjacent to such parishes.

