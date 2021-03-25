USDA announces new pandemic assistance for farmers and producers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has established new programs to aid farmers, ranchers and producers with financial assistance as a result of COVID-19 market disruptions.

According to the Louisiana Agriculture and Forestry Commission, the USDA is dedicating at least $6 billion toward a new initiative called the USDA Pandemic Assistance for Producers.

The focus will be on small and socially disadvantaged producers, specialty crop and organic producers and timber harvesters, among others.

Existing programs such as the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) and direct payments to producers who suffered pandemic losses will also stay in place where allowed, the commission said.

Sign-up for CFAP 2 will re-open for at least 60 days beginning on April 5, 2021.

“I urge our producers to stay informed. Pandemic assistance continues to be updated and those who may have not been eligible before may be eligible now," said Commissioner Mike Strain.

For more information, ag producers may go to www.farmers.gov or contact their local parish FSA office.

