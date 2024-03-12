USCG rescues two but one still missing near Grand Isle

The US Coast Guard medevaced two men from a boat Tuesday but still were searching for a third who fell overboard.

The USCG in New Orleans were called after the boat Linedout hit a rig at ship shoal 87 near Grand Isle. When the boat called in, they were taking on water and one person had fallen overboard.

Watchstanders broadcasted an urgent marine information broadcast and coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew and a Station Grand Isle 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew to conduct the medevac for the two men onboard and search for the man who fell overboard.

The lift boat Gloria responded to the urgent marine information broadcast and took the two injured men aboard their boat.

The aircrew arrived on scene and searched the vicinity for the third man. After no visual reports, the aircrew hoisted the two men aboard the helicopter from the Gloria and transported them to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at the University Medical Center, New Orleans.

The men were last reported conscious and responsive.

A Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew is searching for the missing man.

Future search plans include a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew, an Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 aircrew and the Coast Guard Cutter Tigershark.