USCG reports oil spill near Venice

A damaged pipeline that leaked an esimtated 1,000 gallons of oil into the Gulf of Mexico has been repaired.

The U.S. Coast Guard reports that the spill, from a pipeline owned by Texas Petroleum Investment Company, happened near Venice.

An overflight first observed a sheen Wednesday, and the source of the spill was later identified as a TPIC crude oil pipeline, the USCG reports.

On Thursday, TPIC secured the pipeline, organized response resources for the company’s estimated 1,008-gallon discharge through local oil spill removal organizations including Environmental Safety & Health Consulting Services Inc. and Clean Gulf Associates. An overflight by U.S. Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans aircrew reported a broken 13-mile sheen with streaks of recoverable oil Thursday, the USCG says.

TPIC repaired the pipeline late Thursday. After confirming successful repairs, the pipeline was brought back into operation on Friday with no further reported discharge. An overflight on Friday with a Coast Guard Sector New Orleans pollution responder onboard and a follow-on overflight today reported no oil observed, the USCG says.

The Coast Guard says there have been no reports of injuries, wildlife or shoreline impacts.

Mariners are encouraged to report any observations of oil to Coast Guard Sector New Orleans Command Center at 504-365-2200.

The incident is under investigation.