US to look at climate emissions from oil and gas lease sales

BILLINGS, Montana — The Biden administration says petroleum industry regulators for the first time will analyze greenhouse gas emissions from federal oil and gas lease sales on a national scale.

The announcement came as officials released a report saying fossil fuel extraction from federal lands produced more than 1 billion tons of greenhouse gases last year.

That’s about one-fifth of all energy related emissions.

According to CommonDreams.org, American Earth protectors were arrested in Washington D.C. during the week of October 11 while others were being penetrated with riot control devices during a demonstration to rally for climate action with "People vs. Fossil Fuels."

President Joe Biden campaigned on promises to end new drilling on public lands to help address climate change.

Activist, Sapa Win, a member of the Cheyenne River Lakota Nation and co-founder of Cheyenne River Grassroots Collective said during the climate action in Washington: "Biden claimed to be a climate leader during his campaign, and he made promises to steer our nation into a just and renewable transition."

According to Desmog.com, activists from Louisiana and Texas told President Biden: "Climate chaos is happening now.” They say climate chaos is beset by worsening floods, hurricanes, and fossil fuel industry pollution, and their communities are living in “sacrifice zones” and that Biden is falling down on his campaign promises to improve their situations.

Biden's attempt to suspend new lease sales was blocked by a federal judge in Louisiana.

