US Marshals recover 19 missing children in six-month operation

A total of 19 children were rescued or recovered during a U.S. Marshals operation in the New Orleans Metro area, WDSU reports.

The operation called "This Is The Way Home" ran from March 1 to June 30 and focused on missing and endangered runaways in the New Orleans metro area with a focus on Orleans, Jefferson, and St. Tammany parishes, the station reports.

An additional 20 children were located or self-returned during the operation, according to the U.S. Marshals.

According to the U.S. Marshals, one of the recoveries, a 16-year-old boy runaway who was also wanted by the Clarksville, Tennessee, Police Department on warrants for possession of a firearm, evading arrest, narcotics violations, theft, and violation of juvenile probation, was recovered in Slidell in May 2021.

Recoveries during the operation were made in/from the states of Florida, Arkansas, Texas and Tennessee, according to the U.S. Marshals.

