US 190 East is closed at LA 105 (Krotz Springs) due to an accident.

Posted at 7:02 AM, Apr 28, 2022
US 190 East is closed at LA 105 (Krotz Springs) due to an accident. Congestion is approaching 2 miles in length.
Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.

