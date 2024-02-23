Urban League urges lawmakers to rethink proposed policies on crime

As your state lawmakers continue to discuss a tough-on-crime agenda during a special session called by our state's governor, the Urban League of Louisiana issued a statement saying their members are joining forces to "sound the alarm on the dangerous proposals requested by Gov. Jeff Landry."

Here is the statement from National Urban League President and CEO Marc Morial and Urban League of Louisiana President and CEO Judy Morse:

"Contrary to Governor Landry's claims, the policy prescriptions he has asked the state legislature to enact do nothing to prevent incarceration. They are unsupported by data and proven best practices regarding safety, which will no doubt cause real harm to Louisianans. As a former mayor of New Orleans with a proven record of reducing crime, and a former deputy mayor with deep experience, we can state unequivocally that Governor Landry's proposals will do nothing to prevent crime or increase safety in neighborhoods throughout our state.

"Gov. Landry's proposals run the gamut of right-wing extreme so-called tough on crime proposals, but in fact, they are all reactionary, unnecessarily draconian, destructive, and will cost the state millions of dollars we do not have. On the other hand, the bipartisan criminal justice reform packaged passed by state leaders in 2017, which Gov. Landry wants to abandon, have already saved the state an estimated $153 million.

"This phenomenon of right-wing extremist Governors and state legislatures enacting regressive and discriminatory policies poses a grave danger to our nation, undermines democracy, and will cause great harm especially for marginalized communities. Our country has a long history of legislating injustice that makes it easier for people in authority to cause harm to vulnerable communities. That is why we must be vigilant in calling out and fighting these orchestrated campaigns everywhere we see them.

"Gov. Landry's policies will cause more division, give license to further abuses of power, will cause harm, and cost the state millions of dollars that could actually be invested in prevention, intervention, smart enforcement, and rehabilitation. Additionally, the Governor should be mindful of the consequences other states have experienced when they have exacted similar reprehensible policies – businesses, conventions, and residents looking for places to work, live and play have decided to relocate to other states. Louisiana cannot afford to lose investments, new industries and people to help grow our economy and create a more prosperous state for all.

"There will be major ramifications if these policies are rammed through the legislature in this way. We call on the Governor and State Legislative leaders to abandon these policies, convene bi-partisan meetings, and propose compromise legislation in the March Regular Legislative Session that would actually prevent and solve crimes in our communities."

The Urban League of Louisiana describes itself as an organization with a mission to assist underserved communities in securing economic self-reliance, parity, power, and civil rights.

