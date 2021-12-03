Uptick in overdose deaths last year leads to 26 arrests

Twenty-six individuals have been arrested, as of Thursday, after police began an extensive narcotics investigation after an uptick in overdose deaths in Avoyelles Parish last year.

In June 2020, law enforcement agencies, like the Louisiana State Police and multiple local, state, and federal agencies, joined to assist in the investigation of the large-scale illegal drug activity.

On Thursday, Dec. 2, Louisiana State Police and other law enforcement agencies began serving numerous state arrest warrants throughout Avoyelles and Rapides parishes that led to 26 criminal arrests.

Police say the vast majority of charges are for distribution of narcotics, that holds a felony charge; the seizure of cocaine, heroin, marijuana, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl; police also recovered two illegally possessed firearms and seized nearly $5,000.00 in drug related currency.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, police say.

No further information is available at this time.

But to report suspicious or criminal activity in your community, the Louisiana State Police online reporting system is available to the public. Citizens can access the form by visiting lsp.org and clicking the Suspicious Activity link. Contact Information: M/T Casey Wallace Louisiana State Police Public Affairs Section Office: (318) 239-0912 casey. wallace@la.gov

State, federal, and local law enforcement agencies that are involved in the round-up are: LSP, Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office, FBI Alexandria Field Office, Louisiana Probation and Parole, Louisiana Army National Guard, Tunica Biloxi Tribal Police Department, Marksville Police Department, Bunkie Police Department, United States Marshals Service, Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (R.A.D.E.). R.A.D.E. consists of the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Pineville Police Department, Alexandria Police Department and Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office.

