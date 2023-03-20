Watch Now
UPDATE: Suspect in Nathan Millard's disappearance arrested

Posted at 9:47 AM, Mar 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-20 10:47:50-04

BATON ROUGE, La. — On March 20, 2023, Baton Rouge Police Detectives arrested 45-year-old Derrick Perkins for the improper disposing of Nathan Millard’s body.

According to Sgt. L’Jean McKneely Jr. with the Baton Rouge Police Department, Perkins, prior to this arrest, was booked in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on an Access Device Fraud charge.

Perkins has now been charged with the following: Unlawful Disposal of Remains, Obstruction of Justice, Simple Criminal Damage to Property and Failure to Seek Assistance.

