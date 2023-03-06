Missing Georgia man found dead in Baton Rouge

A Georgia man reported missing during a visit to Downtown Baton Rouge has been found dead, police say.

Baton Rouge Police say Nathan Millard, 42 was found dead Monday morning around 3:34 a.m. n the 2900 block of Scenic Highway.

WBRZ reports that his body was rolled in a rug, then wrapped in plastic, and that he had been dead "for some time." To see their story, click here. The cause of death is unknown at this time pending autopsy results, police say.

This is an ongoing investigation, police say, and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

On February 24, BRPD said their Missing Persons Division was attempting to locate Millard. They said he was last seen around 11:30pm on February 23, 2023 in the downtown area.

