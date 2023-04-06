UPDATE: Suspect arrested in crash that killed Lafourche deputy

A man accused in connection with a crash that left a Lafourche Parish Sheriff's deputy dead has been arrested.

Anthony H. Savoie, 33, of Bourg, was booked with First Degree Murder of a Police Officer; Attempted First Degree Murder of a Police Officer; Aggravated Flight from an Officer and Warrant for Failure to Appear (32nd Judicial District Court).

He's accused in connection with the Sunday crash in which Detective Sgt. Nicholas Pepper died.

Savoie has been in custody at a local hospital while receiving medical treatment for injuries sustained when he crashed his Chevrolet Tahoe into Sgt. Pepper’s and another deputy’s marked units. Louisiana State Police, with assistance from the Thibodaux Police Department, maintained custody of Savoie in the hospital until released earlier today. He was secured and transported to the Lafourche Parish Detention Center and, after being booked, was transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex for housing.

According to a Facebook post by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, Pepper's handcuffs were used to secure Savoie on his way to jail.

The Terrebonne Parish District Attorney’s Office will be handling the criminal proceedings.

Here's the sheriff's post:

The crash happened Monday just before 5 am on Louisiana Highway 1 near Kleinpeter Road, officials confirm.

According to a preliminary investigation conducted by State Police, an officer with the Houma Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation. The suspect fled at a high rate of speed and police pursued the suspect.

The suspect stopped at one point during the pursuit. As a result, responding officers attempted to negotiate with the suspect. The suspect sped off once more before ramming into a Lafourche Parish deputy’s unit stopped nearby, State Police report.

The deputy sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at a local hospital on Sunday. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries, authorities say.

Sheriff Craig Webre with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office has identified the deputy as Pepper.

“Nick epitomized all that is honored and revered in a peace officer,” said Sheriff Webre. “The tremendous outpouring of love and gratitude from the community is truly appreciated. I ask that you continue to keep Sergeant Nick Pepper and his family, as well as our Sheriff’s Office family, in your thoughts and prayers.”

The investigation is ongoing. Further information will be released when it becomes available.