Louisiana State Police investigating fatal deputy-involved crash in Thibodeaux

THIBODEAUX, La. — On April 2, 2023, Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations responded to a fatal crash involving a Lafourche Parish deputy.

The crash transpired just before 5 am on Louisiana Highway 1 near Klienpeter Road, officials confirm.

According to a preliminary investigation conducted by State Police, an officer with the Houma Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation. The suspect fled at a high rate of speed and police pursued the suspect.

The suspect stopped at one point during the pursuit. As a result, responding officers attempted to negotiate with the suspect. The suspect sped off once more and rammed into a Lafourche Parish deputy’s unit stopped nearby, State Police report.

The deputy sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries, authorities say.

The investigation is ongoing. Further information will be released when it becomes available.