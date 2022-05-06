UPDATE: Second suspect arrested in Opelousas slaying identified

Opelousas Police have identified the second person arrested Thursday in the Opelousas shooting that left a man and a four-year-old girl dead last month.

Holly Roberts, 36, of Opelousas has been booked with two counts principal to first-degree murder, three counts principal to attempted first-degree murder and obstruction of justice.

She was arrested Thursday in Shreveport along with Davieontray Breaux in connection with the shooting. Police already arrested Felton James Martin of Lafayette and booked him with two counts of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder, as well as home invasion and felon in possession of a firearm.

Breaux was still wanted, and was the subject of a manhunt earlier this week in Lafayette, when police thought they had a location on him. A car left the location and led police on a chase; three people were arrested but none of them was Breaux.

Thursday's arrest involved multiple agencies from Lafayette, Homeland Security, the Louisiana Attorney Generals Office and Shreveport Police, police said.

The Opelousas Police Department investigators located and captured Breaux and Roberts. Breaux was booked with two counts of first degree murder, three counts of Attempted first degree murder, home invasion and felon in possession of a firearm.

The Opelousas Police Department said they would like to thank the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Department, Lafayette Police Department, Homeland Security, Louisiana Attorney General Office, Shreveport Police Department.

Investigators are in Shreveport with the suspects and they will be transported to Opelousas.