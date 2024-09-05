Update on Ragley house explosion

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. — State Fire Marshal (SFM) investigators have determined a deadly house explosion in Ragley over the weekend was most likely fueled by a propane leak.

Just before 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, Beauregard Fire District #2 responded to a report of a residential explosion in the 1100 block of Pullin Road in Ragley. Firefighters arrived to find a large debris field, a fire, and several injured victims. A 16-year-old boy did not survive.

The surviving victims all remain hospitalized. They include a 42-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman who are the married homeowners and their two-year-old boy, according to a spokesperson for SFM. A 37-year-old woman and her 18-year-old daughter, who are relatives of the couple, were also in the home. The 16-year-old was the son of the 37-year-old.

Through the investigation, SFM deputies learned that the newly constructed house utilized propane as a fuel utility. On the day of the explosion, the family, with help from relatives, was in the process of moving in.

The investigation into the source of the propane and the source of the ignition is still ongoing.

“This continues to be a devastating experience for this family and a terrifying one for the community, but we remain committed to getting answers for everyone in an effort to not only understand what led to this tragedy but to try to prevent it for other families in the future,” said State Fire Marshal Chief Bryan J. Adams.

When it comes to propane safety, much like natural gas, propane has a rotten egg odor to help users identify when the gas is potentially leaking, according to the spokesperson. If you suspect a gas leak of any kind during any use, immediately leave the building or area and call 911

------------------------------------------------------------

