UPDATE: Old advice that's still valid about wet, possibly flooded roadways

A couple of years ago, we posted this story about the threat of flooding from Tropical Storm Nicholas, when state and local officials are reminding residents to be cautious on roadways.

This is still true, as is the advice below: Heavy rains can cause dangerous driving conditions including possible flooding.

Officials remind residents to be aware of their surroundings and take their time while driving.

"Stay safe on the roadways," said New Iberia Mayor Pro Tem Ricky Gonsoulin. "Please take your time and be careful."

In a Facebook post on Tuesday morning, the Governor's Office asked residents to "Be smart and be safe. Turn around. Don't drown."

"As much of Louisiana faces the effects of heavy rain from Nicholas, remember that driving through flooded roads can be deadly," the governor's Facebook post reads.

For those needing to travel, updates on road conditions can be found online at 511la.org.

Updates to road conditions, including those blocked by water, will be made by local police and sheriff's departments on their Facebook pages.

Several other state and local agencies have warned drivers to stay clear of flooded roadways and to turn around when a roadway appears to be flooded.

