UPDATE: Missing Houma man found dead

A Houma man who went missing in November has been found dead.

Austen Fanguy, 23, was reported missing in November; he was last seen leaving his job on St. Charles Street in Houma. At the time, family members told KATC that he knew people in Lafayette.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet says that a body found in a field off Payne Street has been identified as Fanguy.

Deputies have been unable to confirm any reports of anyone seeing or speaking to Fanguy since November 22. The body was found on December 28 and the LSU FACES lab helped to recover the body.

On January 5, 2022, the deceased body was positively identified as being Austen Fanguy. Currently the cause of death is being ruled as Unclassified until more investigation can be conducted, deputies say.

Sheriff Soignet asks that anyone with information on this investigation or may have seen Austen Fanguy after November 22nd, please contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office at 985-876-2500 or the Bayou Region Crime Stoppers at 800-743-7433.

His tattoos are: a smiley face and Trombone Shorty on his left leg, roman numerals on the outside of his right forearm, a house on his stomach with an "H" with a star, and the Virgin Mary with roses on the inside of his left forearm.

Family members say Austen was carrying a white polo bag with a white polar bear and his name monogrammed on the bag.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information about him to call 985-876-2500 with the case number: SO-21111497.

