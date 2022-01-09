UPDATE: ID released in Baton Rouge officer-involved shooting

State Police have released more information in yesterday's officer-involved shooting in Baton Rouge.

They're investigating at the request of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office and the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Both agencies were called to the Spring Brook apartments on George O'Neal Road at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday. They went there to try to find a suspect in an alleged kidnapping.

When they got there, deputies encountered 25-year-old Deaughn Willis of Baton Rouge. Willis allegedly brandished a firearm at law enforcement officers; a deputy shot Willis, who died at the scene.

"As the investigation progresses, LSP Detectives will continue to review all evidence and aspects of the incident to ensure a complete and thorough investigation. Upon completion, all investigative findings will be delivered to the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney’s Office," a release from LSP states.

