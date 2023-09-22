UPDATE: High demand shuts down Entergy bill assistance

Entergy set aside $1 million to offer eligible customers a $200 bill credit; the program was closed down within three hours.

Entergy has more than 1 million customers in Louisiana; the $1 million would provide 5,000 customers with a $200 bill credit.

When we asked Entergy about it, they sent us this statement: Due to high demand, applications for the billing assistance program are now closed. For additional information on available payment assistance options, please visit entergy-louisiana.com/bill-help/ [entergy-louisiana.com.

Customers were able to apply through the United Way organizations across Louisiana.

To qualify, customers must have a total household income of up to 250% of the federal poverty level, which equates to $75,000 for a family of four. Eligible customers are encouraged to apply as soon as possible due to high demand. $100,000 of the $1 million will go directly towards Entergy’s The Power to Care [entergy.com] program to assist older adults and customers with disabilities.