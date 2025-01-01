UPDATE: FBI investigating NOLA attack as terrorism; 10 dead, 35 injured

In the wake of this morning's attack on revelers in the French Quarter, the FBI has issued the following statement:

"This morning, an individual drove a car into a crowd of people on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, killing a number of people and injuring dozens of others. The subject then engaged with local law enforcement and is now deceased. The FBI is the lead investigative agency, and we are working with our partners to investigate this as an act of terrorism."

The New Orleans Police Department provided more details, saying the crash happened at the intersectino of Bourbon and Canal around 3:15 a.m. New Year's Day. Ten people were pronounced dead at the scene and another 35, at least, were injured, police said. When the vehicle crashed, the driver got out and started shooting at officers who were responding to the scene. He was killed in the exchange, and two officers were wounded; they're now listed in stable condition.

Here's some of WGNO's live coverage of the New Orleans press conference on the incident:

Here's the full release from New Orleans Police:

The NOPD responded to a fatal traffic crash that occurred during the early hours today (January 1, 2025) at the intersection of Bourbon and Canal streets that has resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries, including the suspected perpetrator.

At about 3:17 a.m., multiple law enforcement officers responded to a report of a vehicle having driven into a crowd of pedestrians on Bourbon Street. Multiple people were reportedly struck before the vehicle crashed.

Upon further investigation, a total of 10 victims were declared to be deceased on scene. At this time, approximately 35 additional victims were determined to have suffered injuries in relation to this incident. Those injured were transported to multiple local and area hospitals via EMS for treatment. No updates are currently available on these victims’ conditions.

After the vehicle came to a stop, the suspect reportedly opened fire on responding officers, who returned fire. The victim was struck and subsequently declared deceased on scene. Further information on the suspect is not currently available for release.

Two NOPD officers were struck and injured in the exchange. Both were transported via EMS to a local hospital and were last listed in stable condition.

Investigation into this incident is ongoing. No further details are currently available. The next media briefing is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. CST to provide updates.

The public is urged to avoid Bourbon Street north from Canal to Dumaine Streets and also east to Royal Street to west to Dauphine Street until further notice as this investigation is ongoing.

Anyone looking to connect with family or loved ones believed to have been in the area of this incident is urged to call 311 and not to call 911.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations will be the lead agency on this investigation. Anyone with information that can assist is urged to contact the FBI’s New Orleans Bureau by calling (504) 816-3000 or by emailing tips@fbi.gov.

To read our first story on this incident, click here.