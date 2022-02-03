UPDATE: FBI identifies "persons of interest" in HBCU bomb threats

The FBI has identified five persons of interest in connection with a series of bomb threats placed to historically Black colleges and universities in recent weeks, officials said, according to a source.

Southern University in Baton Rouge was one of the schools threatened. Here's our latest story on that.

ABC is reporting that the persons of interest were connected to spoofed calls – emanating from a fake telephone number, the FBI official said, according to the source familiar with the contents of a call between FBI and DHS officials and state and local law enforcement on Tuesday.

In the past few days, the FBI reported over 20 bomb threats to HBCU’s and other institutions -- from Howard University in Washington, D.C. to Jackson State University in Jackson, Mississippi.

Several of the schools canceled classes amid concerns about the threats.

