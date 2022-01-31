Bomb threat reported at Southern University  

Southern University's campus was placed on lockdown Monday morning due to a reported bomb threat.

School officials sent out the message just before 7 a.m. canceling classes and putting the school on lockdown.

Students living on campus were advised to stay inside their dorms until further notice.

Read the full statement from the school below.

Southern University and A&M College received a bomb threat this morning, Monday, January 31. The Baton Rouge Land Mass including Southern University Lab, Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center, and the Southern University Law Center has been placed in lockdown status.

Classes have been canceled and students are to remain in their dorm rooms until an all-clear is issued. University operations will be suspended until further notice and campus entry will be limited at this time.