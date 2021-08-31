UPDATE: Entergy reports on power restoration to New Orleans

Just two days after Hurricane Ida delivered a catastrophic blow to Louisiana, Entergy has provided this update regarding restoration of power to New Orleans.

The company says they have determined two options to bring first lights into the Greater New Orleans area by late evening Wednesday, Sept. 1.

The Company is working on the following solutions to restore power:



Restoration of certain critical transmission lines that tie the Greater New Orleans region to the larger electric gird – this is the preferred solution; or Creating an “island” that would temporarily isolate the Greater New Orleans region from the larger electric grid. This stand-alone grid will operate on a limited basis supplied by local generation from the New Orleans Power Station in Eastern New Orleans and Ninemile 6 in Bridge City.

Under either scenario, New Orleans Power Station and Ninemile Power Station will be extremely valuable and important local sources of generation providing power to customers, officials say.

Any power to the region will allow the company to begin powering critical infrastructure in the area such as hospitals, nursing homes and first responders in Orleans, Jefferson, St. Bernard and Plaquemines parishes, as well as parts of St. Charles and Terrebonne parishes. Restoration will vary by parish and neighborhood based on local transmission and distribution damage.

Customers are urged to adhere to the guidance of their local officials on when to return to the area.

Visit entergy.com/hurricaneida [entergy.com] for the latest information.

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday evening, approximately 180,000 customers were without power in Orleans Parish alone.