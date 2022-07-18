UPDATE: EBT cards should be working now

UPDATE: DCFS has confirmed that the issue has been resolved and EBT transactions are now working correctly, a post on the agency's Facebook page states.

This weekend, DCFS announced that a communication outage involving the national carrier on Sunday (7/17/22) caused EBT transactions at Louisiana SNAP retailers to be denied.

"We regret any inconvenience this issue has caused our EBT card holders and we anticipate the issue to be resolved later today," the post stated.

EBT recipients can call the LifeInCheck EBT Call Center (1-888-997-1117) or use the LifeInCheck EBT smart phone app for their balance or to report their card lost, stolen or damaged.