UPDATE: Arrest made after three inmates OD

One man has been arrested in connection with three suspected overdoses last week at the Rapides Parish jail.

Last week, three inmates were hospitalized with suspected overdoses. Two were in the hospital for several days, one in ICU. Eventually one of the men died, deputies say.

Investigators identified Exavier Cortez James, 32 of Alexandria, as the suspect who allegedly brought suspected fentanyl into the jail. From the investigation, it was determined James allegedly brought the suspected fentanyl into the jail when he reported to DC-1 on August 2 to serve a 10-year sentence for a prior convictions.

On Saturday evening, the inmate who was in ICU, identified as Jason Daren Marler, 32 of Pineville, passed away from complications due to the alleged overdose. Autopsy and toxicology reports are pending.

On Monday, Investigators secured an arrest warrant for James for Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Institution and Second-Degree Murder. James was placed under arrest at DC-1 and re-booked on these new charges.

Investigators say their investigation is still ongoing as one inmate still remains in a local hospital.

The incident happened last week, when deputies were called to a dorm at about 4:30 a.m. on August 11 for a medical emergency. They found an inmate unconscious and not breathing. The began life-saving measures until Acadian Ambulance and Alexandria firefighters responded and the inmate was transported to a local hospital.

A few hours later, at about 7:30 a.m., deputies were called to the same dorm where two inmates were unconscious and not breathing. Again they began life-saving measures, including the administration of Narcan for possible overdose.

Alexandria Fire Department and Acadian Ambulance responded and both inmates were transported to local hospitals.

Here's the post about the original incident: