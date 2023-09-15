UPDATE: Appeals court orders Louisiana teens to stay in Angola

All juveniles held at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola will remain there for now, according to our media partners at The Advocate.

The teens were supposed to be removed from the facility by today, Friday, September 15.

The U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals overruled a district judge's decision and ordered the temporary stay to allow sufficient time to consider the emergency motion, the newspaper reports.

The Office Of Juvenile Justice says they will consider the options available to ensure the safety of the public, staff and youth imprisoned.

To read The Advocate's full story with all the details, click here.