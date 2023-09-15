Watch Now
UPDATE: Appeals court orders Louisiana teens to stay in Angola

AP Photo/Judi Bottoni, File
FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2008, file photo, vehicles enter at the main security gate at the Louisiana State Penitentiary, the Angola Prison, the largest high-security prison in the country in Angola, La. A federal judge says medical care at Louisiana's state penitentiary is so poor that it violates federal law and the U.S. Constitution. U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick's ruling on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, says there are "overwhelming deficiencies" in the administration of medical care at the lockup in Angola that have led to undiagnosed illnesses and preventable prisoner deaths.
Posted at 5:15 AM, Sep 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-15 06:56:00-04

All juveniles held at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola will remain there for now, according to our media partners at The Advocate.

The teens were supposed to be removed from the facility by today, Friday, September 15.

The U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals overruled a district judge's decision and ordered the temporary stay to allow sufficient time to consider the emergency motion, the newspaper reports.

The Office Of Juvenile Justice says they will consider the options available to ensure the safety of the public, staff and youth imprisoned.

To read The Advocate's full story with all the details, click here.

