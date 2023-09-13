Watch Now
UPDATE: Judge refuses state's attempt to delay removal of kids from Angola

AP Photo/Judi Bottoni, File
FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2008, file photo, vehicles enter at the main security gate at the Louisiana State Penitentiary, the Angola Prison, the largest high-security prison in the country in Angola, La. A federal judge says medical care at Louisiana's state penitentiary is so poor that it violates federal law and the U.S. Constitution. U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick's ruling on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, says there are “overwhelming deficiencies" in the administration of medical care at the lockup in Angola that have led to undiagnosed illnesses and preventable prisoner deaths.
Posted at 11:26 AM, Sep 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-13 12:55:32-04

A federal judge has denied state officials' motion to stay her recent order that all teens held at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola must be removed from the facility by Friday, according to our media partners at The Advocate.

Chief U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick's decision came just one day after attorneys for Louisiana's Office of Juvenile Justice and Gov. John Bel Edwards filed the motion, arguing the "injunction will almost certainly result in serious bodily injury to any number of youth, OJJ staff, or even private citizens," the newspaper reports.

To read the whole story with all the details, click here.

