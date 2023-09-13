UPDATE: Judge refuses state's attempt to delay removal of kids from Angola

A federal judge has denied state officials' motion to stay her recent order that all teens held at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola must be removed from the facility by Friday, according to our media partners at The Advocate.

Chief U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick's decision came just one day after attorneys for Louisiana's Office of Juvenile Justice and Gov. John Bel Edwards filed the motion, arguing the "injunction will almost certainly result in serious bodily injury to any number of youth, OJJ staff, or even private citizens," the newspaper reports.

