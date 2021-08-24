UPDATE: $100,000 reward offered for information in Houston slaying

Several groups have come together to offer a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the men responsible for a Saturday shooting that left a New Orleans Police officer dead and another Louisiana man fighting for his life.

In a press conference today, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, HPD Chief Troy Finner, Houston Crime Stoppers officials, a representative of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and billionaire Tilman Fertitta, who owns the restaurant where the shooting happened, announced the reward.

The money was pooled together by Houston Crime Stoppers, New Orleans Crime Stoppers, the ATF, the City of Houston and Feritta. to find the killer of New Orleans Police Officer Everett Briscoe.

"Let me just say this. You know who you are, and somebody out there knows who you are. I just want to be very clear. We will find you. We will not stop until we find you. We are going to utilize every resource available to find you," Turner said.

Briscoe was a 13-year-veteran of the New Orleans Police Department, a detective who was well-known and well-liked. Earlier this week, NOLA Mayor LaToya Cantrell said "the City of New Orleans is in mourning." He leaves behind a wife and two young sons.

Here's the press conference: