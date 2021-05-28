Unrestrained teenager killed in Livingston Parish crash

A Livingston Parish 18-year-old was killed Thursday night during a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 22 and Hwy 444 in the parish.

The crash, which occurred shortly after 9:30 pm on May 27, claimed the life of 18-year-old Michael McKinney of Springfield.

An initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as McKinney was traveling westbound on LA Hwy 22.

For reasons still under investigation, McKinney's vehicle exited the roadway to the right and overturned.

Troopers say McKinney was unrestrained at the time of the crash and ejected from the vehicle.

He was transported to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

As part of the ongoing investigation, troopers say a toxicology sample was obtained from McKinney for analysis.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel