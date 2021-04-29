Unrestrained 16-year-old killed in Livingston Parish crash

A 16-year-old was killed Wednesday night during a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 12 in Livingston Parish.

Troopers with State Police Troop A responded after 7:00 pm on April 28 to the crash on I-12 at milepost 29. The crash took the life of 16-year-old Giovanni Barrera of Holden.

State Police say their initial investigation found the crash occurred when the vehicle Barrera was a passenger in exited the roadway to the left and overturned in the median.

Barrera was unrestrained at the time of the crash and ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The 18-year-old driver of the vehicle was properly restrained and sustained moderate injuries.

Troopers say impairment is unknown at this time, but a toxicology sample was taken from the driver for analysis.

At the conclusion of the investigation, Troopers say they will consult with the Livingston Parish District Attorney’s Office in reference to any criminal or traffic charges.

