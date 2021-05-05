United Way of SWLA funding available for non-profits in five parishes

Non-profit organizations in five parishes are eligible for funding through United Way of Southwest Louisiana.

United Way is currently accepting Letters of Intent (LOI) from non-profits in Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, and Jeff Davis Parishes that address targeted community-wide issues in the four focus areas of health, education, economic mobility, and basic needs.

The deadline to submit an LOI is May 18, 2021, at 4:00 p.m.

"Our goal is to continue to provide financial support and direction to nonprofits who have the proven ability to address critical community needs that fit into our four focus areas," says Denise Durel, President and CEO of United Way of Southwest Louisiana. "Our supporters trust us because they know the process ensures accountability and the greatest possible impact."

The online application will take a nonprofit organization through the steps of completing an online (LOI). Once the LOI has been submitted and processed, all applicants who meet the requirements will move into the full Request for Proposal (RFP) process.

United Way of Southwest Louisiana's volunteer Community Investment Committee will review the program(s) each organization offers as well as the respective financials before submitting a formal recommendation to the Board of Directors.

The Committee will look for the use of evidence-based programs, financial accountability, a significant alignment with United Way of Southwest Louisiana's stated objectives including Diversity, Equity and Inclusion along with the overall stability of the program(s). Priority for funding will be given to those programs targeting the ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) population in Southwest Louisiana.

All interested nonprofits can access the online LOI, by visiting unitedwayswla.org/applyforfunding.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel