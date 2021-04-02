U.S. Coast Guard rescues 2 from vessel taking on water near Lake Pontchartrain

NEW ORLEANS, La. — The Coast Guard medevaced two mariners Thursday from a vessel taking on water near Lake Pontchartrain.

According to a release, Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a report from a good samaritan at 11:47 a.m., reporting a half-submerged 20-foot recreational vessel taking on water with two mariners aboard waving their arms.

The watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and a Coast Guard Station New Orleans 45-Foot Response Boat-Medium [lnks.gd] boatcrew to the area.

The helicopter crew arrived on scene, hoisted one mariner suffering from hyperthermia and transported them to University Medical Center New Orleans LCMC Health in reportedly stable condition.

The boatcrew transported the other mariner to Station New Orleans where emergency medical services took them for further medical care.

