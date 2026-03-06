U.S. Coast Guard provides details of Port Fourchon spill

The U.S. Coast Guard has provided some details regarding an oil spill that happened last week in the Gulf.

The spill was reported on February 26 and occurred at the Louisiana Offshore Oil Port facility near Port Fourchon and Grand Isle.

Here's what the USCG reports:

A Unified Command, consisting of the U.S. Coast Guard, the Louisiana Oil Spill Coordinator’s Office (LOSCO) and the Louisiana Offshore Oil Port (LOOP), continues its recovery and cleanup efforts in the Gulf and surrounding barrier islands, a release states.

The response follows a crude oil discharge reported near the Louisiana Offshore Oil Port on February 26, 2026. The Unified Command was officially established on February 27, 2026, to manage the spill's environmental impact. Clean Gulf Associates and American Pollution Control Corporation (AMPOL) have been contracted to assist in the clean up effort.

As of March 5, 2026, the response effort includes:

· Approximately 330 responders

· 40 vessels engaged in cleanup activities

· Aerial surveillance support from fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, and drones

· 5,000 feet of protective and collection boom deployed to mitigate environmental impacts

An estimated 31,500 gallons (750 barrels) of crude oil was discharged, of which an estimated 25,872 gallons (616 barrels) have been recovered. The sources of the discharge have been secured.

A total of 17 oiled birds have been reported. Responders are on scene to conduct further environmental impact assessments.

To report instances of oiled wildlife or shoreline impact, call 1‑855‑566‑7552.

All mariners are recommended to avoid the affected areas and monitor VHF-FM Channel 16 for broadcast updates.