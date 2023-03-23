Two women wanted in connection with Georgia man's disappearance

Baton Rouge Police have identified the two women accused of involvement in the disappearance of a Georgia man visiting the city.

The man's remains were found, rolled in a rug and covered in plastic, several days after he vanished while visiting the city on business. An autopsy found no indication of foul play, and WBRZ reported it was suspected that he overdosed.

On March 20, 2023, Baton Rouge Police Detectives booked 45-year-old Derrick Perkins for the improper disposing of Nathan Millard’s body. The affidavit filed to support the warrant for Perkins' arrest made reference to prostitutes as well as drugs.

Today, Baton Rouge Police Detectives say they are searching for Tabbetha Barner and Tiffany Ann Guidry for their inovlvement in the Millard case.

Barner has an active arrest warrant for Prostitution and Failure to Seek Assistance. Guidry has an active arrest warrant for Unlawful Disposal of Human Remains, Prostitution and Failure to Seek Assistance.

Anyone who has information on Barner and Guidry whereabouts are urged to contact the Armed Robbery Division at (225) 389-3866 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

