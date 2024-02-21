Two measles cases confirmed in La.

The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is reporting that two individuals were diagnosed with measles in the Greater New Orleans Area. These individuals recently returned from a trip out of state. A public health investigation has been initiated and LDH will provide additional updates as collect more information.

What are the symptoms of measles?

According to the CDC, the symptoms of measles generally appear about seven to 14 days after a person is infected.

Measles typically begins with a high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes. Two or three days after symptoms begin, tiny white spots (Koplik spots) may appear inside the mouth of a patient.

Three to five days after symptoms begin, a rash breaks out. It usually begins as flat red spots that appear on the face at the hairline and spread downward to the neck, trunk, arms, legs, and feet. Small, raised bumps may also appear on top of the flat red spots. The spots may become joined together as they spread from the head to the rest of the body. When the rash appears, a person's fever may spike to more than 104° Fahrenheit.

After a few days, the fever subsides and rash fades.

I think I have been exposed to measles. What should I do?

Immediately call your healthcare provider and let them know that you have been exposed to someone who has measles. Your healthcare provider can:

Determine if you are immune to measles based on your vaccination record, age, or laboratory evidence.

Please make sure to notify your provider that you have been exposed to measles before you arrive so that they can make special arrangements to evaluate you, if needed, without putting other patients and medical office staff at risk.

If you are not immune to measles, MMR vaccine or a medicine called immune globulin may help reduce your risk of developing measles. Your healthcare provider can advise you and monitor you for signs and symptoms of measles.

If you are not immune and do not get MMR or immune globulin, you should stay away from settings where there are susceptible people (such as schools, hospitals, or childcare) until your healthcare provider says it’s okay to return. This will help ensure that you do not spread it to others.

I think I have measles. What should I do?

Immediately call your healthcare provider and let them know about your symptoms so that they can tell you what to do next. Your healthcare provider can make special arrangements to evaluate you, if needed, without putting other patients and medical office staff at risk.

Could I still get measles if I am fully vaccinated?

Very few people — about three out of 100 — who get two doses of measles vaccine will still get measles if exposed to the virus. Experts aren’t sure why. It could be that their immune systems didn’t respond as well as they should have to the vaccine. But the good news is, fully vaccinated people who get measles seem more likely to have a milder illness. And fully vaccinated people seem also less likely to spread the disease to other people, including people who can’t get vaccinated because they are too young or have weakened immune systems.

For more information

About measles: Measles (Rubeola) | CDC

Measles FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

For healthcare providers: For Healthcare Professionals - Diagnosing and Treating Measles

