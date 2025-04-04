Two Louisiana babies have died of pertussis; first since 2018

Louisiana's Surgeon General is sharing information about vaccinations for pertussis after two babies died.

So far this year, 110 cases have been identified in the state, Dr. Ralph Abraham wrote on his Facebook page. Two of those were babies who died, he said.

"The department can confirm that two young infants within Louisiana have died from pertussis within the past 6 months. Prior to the tragic deaths of these two infants, the last infant death due to pertussis in Louisiana occurred in 2018," he wrote. "Anyone who is up-to-date with their pertussis vaccine is well-protected against the virus."

Another post added some information about how people get pertussis, also known as whooping cough, and how you can protect yourself from the disease.

"Many babies who get whooping cough are infected by family members or caregivers who may not even know they are carrying the bacteria. About half of babies younger than a year old who get whooping cough will need hospital care," he wrote. "If you are unsure if you and/or your children are vaccinated, contact your provider or visit MyIR to sign up to access your and your family’s vaccine records. If you are interested in receiving a vaccine for you or your child, contact your healthcare provider or your parish health unit. They can answer any questions you have about the vaccine."

Here's more information on the Louisiana Department of Health website:



Whooping cough vaccines are the best way to protect against whooping cough.



These vaccines work well, but protection fades over time.



The best way to protect newborns from pertussis is for pregnant women to receive a Tdap vaccine during each pregnancy.



Talk to a vaccine provider if you have questions about whooping cough vaccines.

To read more from LDH about whooping cough, click here.