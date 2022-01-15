Two killed in helicopter crash near Galliano; investigation ongoing

Two people were on board a commercial helicopter that crashed Friday morning in the marsh near Galliano in southeast Louisiana.

The Coast Guard says they responded to the crash after receiving notification around 10:00 am on Friday, January 14, of the incident.

Rotocraft Leasing Co personnel reportedly notified the USCG that their records confirmed an overdue aircraft matching the description with two people on board.

According to the Lafourche Parish Officials, there were no survivors. The identities of those killed have not been released.

Parish President Archie Chiasson said Friday that it appeared that the helicopter nose-dived during the crash and sunk into the mud after impact.

"There is very little of the aircraft above the waterline," he said. "You can tell where some of the floats on the side of the helicopter as well as the tail rudder is sticking out of the mud. Other than that, everything else is non-visible."

Parts of the fuselage as well possible rotor were part of the debris field which Chiasson said was located about 150 yards from crash site.

The National Transportation Safety Board will be conducting an investigation into how the aircraft crashed.

A press conference was held on Friday:

The Coast Guard, Air Force Rescue Coordination Center, Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, Lafourche Parish Fire Department and Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries responded to the incident.

