Two juveniles still at large after escape from OJJ facility in St. Martin Parish

Two juveniles are still "at large" following an escape from the Acadiana Center for Youth in St. Martin Parish.

According to the Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice, the escape occurred at around 1:00 pm Monday, May 30 at the Acadiana Center for Youth at St. Martinville (ACYSM). The facility is located on 1815 Terrace Highway in St. Martinville.

The double escapees are:



19-year-old male from Pointe Coupee Parish

19-year-old male from Calcasieu Parish

OJJ says that following the incident, they immediately ceased all movement at the facility and made official notifications to law enforcement.

As of 9:30 pm, May 30, 2022, the escapees remain at large. The campus is secure at this time, they report.

The juveniles were entered into the NCIC (National Crime Information Center) database. A Command Center has been established at ACYSM. The Command Center will gather, track, and distribute information to assist in their apprehension.

Anyone with information is asked to call local law enforcement immediately, or the Command Center at 337-394-5504.

Additional information on the juveniles were not provided.

