Two juveniles sought after escape from Bridge City Center for Youth

Posted at 10:18 AM, Jun 16, 2022
Five juveniles escaped from the Bridge City for Youth at approximately 2:20 a.m.

Officials said notification was immediately made to law enforcement and all movement at the facility was ceased. According to law enforcement, three of the five escapees have been apprehended as of 8:30 a.m.

A command center to aid in the apprehension of the 17-year-old male from East Baton Rouge Parish and the 16-year-old male from Tangipahoa Parish has been established at BCCY.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the escapees is asked to call 504-401-3359 or local police immediately.

