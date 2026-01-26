Two die in Port Allen fire

Two people died in a house fire that happened early Saturday in Port Allen.

According to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal, the West Baton Rouge Fire Department was dispatched to the 12000 block of Maple Street around 5:17 a.m. Saturday.

Two people died in the house, a 72-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man.

While the SFM investigation remains ongoing, investigators have not yet been able to rule out the possibility of electrical-related contributing factors.

Investigators have determined the home did not have a working smoke alarm.

“Smoke alarms provide early warning and save lives,” said DPS Principal Assistant, Chief Bryan J. Adams. “It’s not the flames that kill, it’s the smoke."