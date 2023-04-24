Two die in officer-involved incidents in the past 24 hours

Two people died within the past 24 hours in shootings involving Louisiana law enforcement.

On Sunday, a man died "in an altercation with Pineville Police officers," a post from the Police Department states.

Police were called to the 2900 block of La. 107 to handle a family disturbance, the post states.

"Unfortunately, after numerous attempts to bring calm to the situation, a person lost his life in an altercation with Pineville Police officers," the post states.

Pineville Police Chief Darrell Basco asked Sheriff Mark Wood and the Rapides Sheriff's Office to investigate with assistance from the Alexandria Police Department the incident "for transparency to the community," the post states.

Chief Basco also notified District Attorney Phillip Terrell and his office, who are also reviewing the incident.

Future releases on the progress of the investigation will be made by the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office, the post states.

"The loss of a life is always tragic and we pray for the family and for our officers who were involved in this horrible incident," the post states.

The second incident happened around midnight Sunday.

A post from State Police states that LSP is investigating an officer-involved shooting. The Shreveport Police Department asked Troopers to investigate the shooting, which happened on Mansfield Road at Valley View Drive.

One person was shot and is dead; no police were injured. When State Police posted the information early Monday, the scene was still active and troopers were asking motorists to avoid the area.

They're also asking for tips:

"Anyone with information and/or pictures and video are urged to share that information with LSP Detectives by calling 318-741-2735. In addition to the option above, citizens can anonymously report information through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system by visiting dpsweb.dps.louisiana.gov/suspicious.nsf/WebForm?OpenForm or calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007," the post states.

We'll update this story as more information about these incidents is released.