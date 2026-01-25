Two confirmed deaths related to winter weather

The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is confirming two winter storm-related deaths in Caddo Parish.

Two men died due to hypothermia. Both deaths were confirmed by the parish coroner as storm-related.

For a list of warming centers in your area, or to contact your local Office of Emergency Preparedness; you can find the numbers here.

Here are some other tips:

Heating safety



Ensure that you have a working smoke detector and a carbon monoxide detector.

Have a fire extinguisher and know how to use it.

Ensure your heating system has been properly serviced and is clean, functioning correctly, and properly ventilated to the exterior. If you use a fireplace or chimney, have them inspected and cleaned as well.

Do not use gas or electric ovens or stoves for heating. Gas ovens may go out or burn inefficiently, leading to carbon monoxide poisoning. Electric ovens are not designed for space heating.

Do not burn outdoor barbecue materials indoors, even in a fireplace.

Plug space heaters directly into the wall socket, not into extension cords. Do not use the heater if the cords are frayed or splitting.

Place space heaters 3 to 5 feet away from bedding or other flammable materials.

Never allow children to play with or around the heater.

Unplug the heater when not in use.

Never leave the heater unattended.

Generator safety



Never use portable generators indoors. This includes a garage, carport, basement, crawl space, or other enclosed or partially enclosed area, even those with ventilation.

Gas-powered generators produce carbon monoxide, which is odorless and colorless. Inhaling carbon monoxide can very quickly lead to full incapacitation or death.

Opening windows or doors or using fans will not prevent the buildup of carbon monoxide.

If you start to feel sick, dizzy or weak while using a generator, get to fresh air immediately.

Place generators outside, more than 20 feet away from the home, doors, windows and vents that could allow carbon monoxide to come indoors. Do not refuel when hot.

Keep the generator dry and do not use it in wet conditions.

BBQ grill safety



Never use charcoal grills, propane grills, or portable gas camp stoves indoors, in a garage, or on a screened-in porch.

Grills produce high levels of carbon monoxide, a colorless, odorless, and deadly gas.

If using a grill outdoors, position the grill in a well-ventilated, outdoor, sheltered area away from snow, ice, and most importantly, away from siding or flammable materials.

Alcohol and hypothermia

Alcohol consumption can increase the risk of hypothermia both physiologically and through impaired decision-making. It causes blood vessels to dilate (vasodilation), making the skin feel warm while increasing heat loss.

Alcohol also:



Reduces the shivering response, which is the body’s natural way of producing heat, keeping the body warm.

Causes our brainstem to lower our core body temperature.

Impairs judgment, which can lead to risky behaviors such as not dressing appropriately in very cold weather and not responding appropriately to signs of hypothermia such as shivering, slurred speech, or mumbling.

Drink responsibly and limit the amount of time you spend outside when the temperature is near or below freezing.

If there's no warming shelter near your home, wear warm clothes and go to a public place like a library, recreation center, or mall for temporary relief.