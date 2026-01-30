Two children seriously injured in Lafourche Parish crash

THIBODAUX, La. — On January 29, 2026, shortly before 4:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C began investigating a two-vehicle serious injury crash on Talbot Avenue near Meadows Circle in Lafourche Parish. The crash seriously injured two juvenile pedestrians, as well as multiple vehicle occupants.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2013 Honda Accord was traveling northbound on Talbot Avenue and had slowed due to traffic congestion. A 2004 Chevrolet Impala was also traveling northbound and approaching the Honda and other northbound traffic. For reasons still under investigation, the Chevrolet entered the southbound lane in a marked no-passing zone while attempting to pass the northbound vehicles. As the Chevrolet attempted to return to the northbound lane, it began to lose control and struck the rear of the Honda. Following the initial impact, the Chevrolet exited the roadway to the right and struck two juveniles who were standing off the roadway after being dropped off by a school bus, according to State Police.

Both juveniles struck by the Chevrolet sustained serious injuries and were transported to out-of-area hospitals, where they remain. The two occupants of the Chevrolet also sustained serious injuries and were transported to out-of-area hospitals. The driver and three passengers in the Honda, two of whom were juveniles, sustained moderate injuries and were transported to an area hospital.

Due to the seriousness of the injuries and the need for immediate medical transport of the Chevrolet occupants, Troopers are continuing efforts to confirm who was driving the Chevrolet at the time of the crash.

A standard toxicology sample was collected from involved parties and is awaiting analysis. This crash remains under investigation.