Two bodies found burned; WGNO identifies them as priest and assistant

Police responded to the scene of what detectives say is a double homicide in downtown Covington on Monday (Nov. 28) morning, WGNO is reporting.

According to the Covington Police Department, officers responded to the 500 block of E. Gibson Street around 7 a.m. where two people were found ‘burned beyond recognition.’ Other details regarding the investigation were unavailable, the station reports.

Official identities from the St. Tammany Parish Coroner have not been released, however, several people with knowledge of the situation tell WGNO the bodies could be those of St. Peter Parish Roman Catholic Church pastor, Father Otis Young and his assistant, Ruth Prats.

