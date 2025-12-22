Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Trump names Jeff Landry special envoy to Greenland, reports say

AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File
FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2019, file photo, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry speaks in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington. Landry and a Republican state lawmaker filed a lawsuit Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, seeking to block Gov. John Bel Edwards' plans to add the COVID-19 vaccine to Louisiana’s immunization schedule for schools and colleges.
Posted

LOUISIANA — President Donald Trump posted that he has appointed Governor Jeff Landry as the United States Special Envoy to Greenland, WBRZ reported.

In a Truth Social post Sunday evening, Trump said the change "will strongly advance our Country's Interests for the Safety, Security and Survival of our Allies, and indeed, the World."

WBRZ reached out to Landry's office and is waiting for more details.

In 2024, Trump suggested that the U.S. should own and control Greenland.

This is a developing story.

