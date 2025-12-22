Trump names Jeff Landry special envoy to Greenland, reports say

LOUISIANA — President Donald Trump posted that he has appointed Governor Jeff Landry as the United States Special Envoy to Greenland, WBRZ reported.

In a Truth Social post Sunday evening, Trump said the change "will strongly advance our Country's Interests for the Safety, Security and Survival of our Allies, and indeed, the World."

WBRZ reached out to Landry's office and is waiting for more details.

In 2024, Trump suggested that the U.S. should own and control Greenland.

This is a developing story.