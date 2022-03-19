Troopers seek vehicle involved in Baton Rouge fatal hit-and-run

Troopers with Louisiana State Police are searching for the vehicle involved in a February fatal hit-and-run crash in Baton Rouge Parish.

LSP says the incident occurred on February 23 at 11:00 pm on LA Hwy 946 (Joor Road) and the intersection of Greenwell Street.

The crash claimed the life of 76-year-old bicyclist Donald Schultz of Baton Rouge.

An initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Schultz was attempting to cross the southbound lanes of LA Hwy 946 on his bicycle.

Troopers say a suspected 2003-2017 Chevrolet truck, Tahoe, or Suburban was traveling south on LA Hwy 946 and struck Schultz.

Schultz sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash.

He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from Schultz for analysis, Troopers say.

Based on evidence collected at the scene, Troopers say the vehicle's passenger side mirror housing was dislodged and left at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Louisiana State Police Troop A at 225-754-8500.

